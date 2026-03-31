Rain, hailstorms threaten Haryana and Punjab wheat ahead of harvest India Mar 31, 2026

Wheat farmers in Haryana and Punjab are facing a tough time as rain and hailstorms have raised fears of crop damage just before harvest.

With more storms expected on April 3 and 4, many are worried about their yields.

On March 31, Hisar (Haryana) got 7.8mm of rain, while Ferozepur (Punjab) saw 7.5mm, numbers that have farmers on edge.