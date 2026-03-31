Rain, hailstorms threaten Haryana and Punjab wheat ahead of harvest
Wheat farmers in Haryana and Punjab are facing a tough time as rain and hailstorms have raised fears of crop damage just before harvest.
With more storms expected on April 3 and 4, many are worried about their yields.
On March 31, Hisar (Haryana) got 7.8mm of rain, while Ferozepur (Punjab) saw 7.5mm, numbers that have farmers on edge.
Farmers urge loss assessment and compensation
With the wheat procurement season starting April 1, farmers are urging state governments to quickly assess crop losses and offer compensation.
Manjit Singh Rai from Bharti Kisan Union said government support is crucial right now, especially with strong winds flattening fields in places like Muktsar.
Punjab alone plans to procure a massive 12.2 million metric tons of wheat this year, making quick action even more important for everyone involved.