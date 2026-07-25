Rain suspends Amarnath Yatra Pahalgam route pilgrims redirected to Baltal
India
The Amarnath Yatra via the Pahalgam route is on hold for now because of rain damage.
Pilgrims are being safely redirected to the Baltal path while repairs are underway.
Officials say everything's set up on this alternate route to keep things running smoothly.
Repairs proceed amid over 395,000 pilgrims
Even with these weather hiccups, over 395,000 people have already made the trek to the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine so far this year.
Authorities are working quickly to fix the affected path so everyone can continue their journey safely.