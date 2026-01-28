Rain, thunderstorms, and bad air hit NCR
NCR woke up to rain, thunderstorms, and a big chill on Tuesday thanks to an active western disturbance.
Cold winds swept in from the hills, dropping temperatures—Gautam Budh Nagar hit 7.9°C and Ghaziabad 9.3°C—while cloudy skies and wet roads made morning commutes a hassle.
Why bother?
The IMD has warned about more thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50km/h.
Delhi's max temperature dropped by over 6°C in just one day.
Plus, all this rainy weather has actually made the air quality worse—Noida's AQI shot up to 331 (from 120 on Sunday), with Ghaziabad hitting a very poor 376.
This spike is especially rough for kids and older folks.
Heads-up for commuters
Visibility took a hit too; many faced longer office trips because of the weather.
As resident Rakesh Kumar shared, "The rain this morning made roads slippery and visibility low. It took me much longer than usual to reach the office."
Weather experts say we can expect foggy mornings, possible isolated hailstorm activity in parts of Rajasthan, and more cold days ahead—so keep those jackets handy!