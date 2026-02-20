Rain, thunderstorms expected in Andhra Pradesh: IMD India Feb 20, 2026

Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts through February 22.

The IMD says this is due to a cyclonic circulation over the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal, with the IMD saying a low-pressure area is likely to form in the next 48 hours under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal.