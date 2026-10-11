IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning in parts of India today
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain in several parts of India on Sunday. The weather department has warned of gusty winds and lightning in southern, eastern, and northwestern regions. Coastal Karnataka and Goa are likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions. The southwest monsoon is currently withdrawing from the country, but rain-inducing weather systems are expected to keep conditions unsettled in many areas.
Weather forecast
Weather forecast for Sunday
The IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.
Andhra Pradesh may also witness gusty winds of 30-40km/h.
Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to see thunderstorms with similar weather conditions.
In the Northeast region, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience isolated thunderstorms.
Weather update
Monsoon withdrawal update
The southwest monsoon is slowly withdrawing from India, with conditions becoming favorable for its further withdrawal from parts of eastern India and the northern peninsula.
As of October 10, the monsoon withdrawal line passed through Supaul, Ranchi, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bijapur, Hyderabad, Belagavi, Panjim, among other places.
However, this does not mean an end to rainfall immediately, as regional weather systems can still trigger showers and thunderstorms.
Weather systems
Low-pressure area formation expected
The IMD has also said that a weather system over the Strait of Malacca is likely to move toward the Andaman Sea by October 11.
A low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13 under its influence. This could impact rainfall patterns in parts of the region in the coming days.
The IMD's latest forecast indicates a gradual monsoon retreat, along with continued rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of India.