IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning in parts of India today

The IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh may also witness gusty winds of 30-40km/h.

Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to see thunderstorms with similar weather conditions.

In the Northeast region, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience isolated thunderstorms.