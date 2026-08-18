Rainfall in Maharashtra raises Krishna river discharge to 52,530 cusecs

The Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir (Almatti) saw inflows of 30,243 cusecs and outflows of 24,155 cusecs, with storage now at 104 tmcft (out of a possible 123 tmcft).

The Raja Lakhamagouda dam on the Ghataprabha is nearly full at 48.9 tmcft.

Over on the Malaprabha River, Renuka Sagar dam recorded an inflow of 2,567 cusecs and is holding about one-half its capacity.