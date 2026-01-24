Rainfall, temperature swings coming to UP from January 27
India
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh!
The IMD says rain is on the way starting January 27, with showers picking up even more on the 28th thanks to a Western Disturbance.
Expect minimum temperatures to rise by 2-4°C during the rainy spell.
This follows some pretty heavy downpours and wild weather earlier in the week.
Why bother?
All this weather action means you might see everything from cloudy skies to gusty winds (up to 60km/h) and quick changes in temperature—like Meerut's dramatic 10.5°C drop after recent rain.
After the showers, things could get chilly again with clear skies possibly bringing another dip of 3-5°C in minimum temps.
So if you're heading out or making weekend plans, it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast!