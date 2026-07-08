Raipur Bendri ferroalloy and pig iron factory blast kills 3
India
A tragic explosion at a ferroalloy and pig iron factory in Raipur's Bendri area took the lives of three workers on Tuesday.
The blast, possibly from an oxygen cylinder, sparked chaos among staff and locals, with emergency teams rushing in to control the fire and help survivors.
The site is now sealed off as investigators look for answers.
Raipur workers identified, probe under way
The victims were Arun Pandey (Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh), Komal Singh, and Lal Singh (both from Dindori, Madhya Pradesh).
Two lost their lives instantly; one passed away on the way to the hospital.
Thankfully, no other injuries have been reported.
Forensic teams are now digging into what caused the blast, while police officials oversee safety at the scene.