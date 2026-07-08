Raipur Bendri ferroalloy and pig iron factory blast kills 3 India Jul 08, 2026

A tragic explosion at a ferroalloy and pig iron factory in Raipur's Bendri area took the lives of three workers on Tuesday.

The blast, possibly from an oxygen cylinder, sparked chaos among staff and locals, with emergency teams rushing in to control the fire and help survivors.

The site is now sealed off as investigators look for answers.