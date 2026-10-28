Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh orders schools and colleges closed Thursday
India
Heads up, Raipur! All schools and colleges will be closed this Thursday, October 29, thanks to warnings of heavy rain and strong winds from Cyclone Arnab.
The move comes from Collector Gaurav Singh, who says keeping students safe is the top priority as the weather gets rough.
Chhattisgarh farmers urged to harvest
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds could hit parts of Chhattisgarh.
The agro-meteorology department of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University says rainfall of 115-204mm could hit parts of Chhattisgarh.
Farmers are being urged to quickly harvest ready crops like paddy and maize, delay planting new ones until November, and keep their animals safe with enough food.
Stay dry out there!