Raipur officials demolish St. Paul School building after church allegation

Vishwadini Pandey says lease expired 2022

This move followed a complaint from Vishwadini Pandey, State President of the Hindu Swabhiman Organisation, who pointed out that the school's land lease had expired in 2022 and new construction lacked proper approval.

Pandey said the government and district administration found merit in the allegations, leading to the demolition.

Security forces are still keeping watch as authorities continue to monitor the situation.