Raipur officials demolish St. Paul School building after church allegation
India
On Monday, officials in Raipur tore down a controversial building inside St. Paul School, saying it followed allegations that a church was being built without authorization.
The demolition happened under heavy police presence, with senior officers on-site to keep things orderly.
Vishwadini Pandey says lease expired 2022
This move followed a complaint from Vishwadini Pandey, State President of the Hindu Swabhiman Organisation, who pointed out that the school's land lease had expired in 2022 and new construction lacked proper approval.
Pandey said the government and district administration found merit in the allegations, leading to the demolition.
Security forces are still keeping watch as authorities continue to monitor the situation.