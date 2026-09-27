Raipur's Bhuneshwar Sahu allegedly kills wife and 2 young sons

Police say Sahu attacked his family with a knife, leading to the immediate deaths of his sons, Ashish, 11, and Jon, eight, while his wife Khileshwari, 32, was declared brought dead after being shifted to a hospital.

Sahu then tried to harm himself but survived and is now under treatment and in police custody.

Investigators believe suspicion over his wife's character may have triggered the attack, but further investigation was underway.