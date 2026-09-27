Raipur's Bhuneshwar Sahu allegedly kills wife and 2 young sons
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Raipur on Saturday, where Bhuneshwar Sahu, 36, allegedly killed his wife and two young sons before attempting suicide.
The case happened in the Dumartarai area and has left the local community shaken.
Police: Sahu attacked family with knife
Police say Sahu attacked his family with a knife, leading to the immediate deaths of his sons, Ashish, 11, and Jon, eight, while his wife Khileshwari, 32, was declared brought dead after being shifted to a hospital.
Sahu then tried to harm himself but survived and is now under treatment and in police custody.
Investigators believe suspicion over his wife's character may have triggered the attack, but further investigation was underway.