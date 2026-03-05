Raisina Dialogue kicks off in New Delhi: Know more

Day one jumped into big topics like fading security guarantees, NATO challenges, using AI for public good in India, and climate politics. The guest list is pretty international—think top officials from Malta, Bhutan, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.

Next up: talks on Taiwan Strait tensions, semiconductor tech (dubbed "Pax Silica"), Russia's defense industry moves, and risks of advanced AI. The final day will cover Indian Ocean security, economic pressure tactics between countries, a new trade corridor linking India to Europe via the Middle East—and India's big-picture vision for 2047.

Why it matters

Raisina isn't just another conference—it's where global voices meet to tackle issues that actually shape our future.

It also highlights India's growing role as a connector between established economies and emerging ones on things like digital governance and economic resilience.

If you're curious about how tech or geopolitics might change your world soon—this is an event to watch.