Raj Thackeray removes Modi Adani documentary after Mumbai Police request
India
Raj Thackeray has taken down a viral documentary from his social media, following a request from Mumbai Police.
The film, made by Sabeer Bhatia, looked into the alleged close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, and raised concerns about Adani's growing influence in Indian industry.
Documentary tops 4.8 million views, Thackeray vows
The documentary quickly racked up over 4.8 million views on Twitter and made waves on Facebook.
Thackeray has long spoken out against monopolies, warning that too much economic power in a few hands can hurt job creation and fair competition.
Even after deleting the film, he says he will keep pushing for a more balanced economy that creates opportunities for everyone.