Raja Raghuvanshi's family names newborn, says baby is his reincarnation

Suspects charged in Raja Raghuvanshi murder

Raja was killed on May 23, 2025; his decomposed body was recovered near Meghalaya's Weisawdong Falls on June 2, 2025.

Police say Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others were involved. Sonam surrendered to police on June 9, 2025.

By September, all five accused faced charges for murder and conspiracy. The case sparked national outrage, and the family named a newborn after Raja.