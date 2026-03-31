Raja Raghuvanshi's family names newborn, says baby is his reincarnation
India
After Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam and her lover last year, his family has named a newborn after him, believing the baby is Raja's reincarnation.
The boy, born to Raja's older brother on March 29, 2026, comes after a priest predicted Raja would return because of his unnatural death.
Suspects charged in Raja Raghuvanshi murder
Raja was killed on May 23, 2025; his decomposed body was recovered near Meghalaya's Weisawdong Falls on June 2, 2025.
Police say Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others were involved. Sonam surrendered to police on June 9, 2025.
By September, all five accused faced charges for murder and conspiracy. The case sparked national outrage, and the family named a newborn after Raja.