Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped after board exam

All 3 suspects on run

The accused took her to a secluded area and assaulted her multiple times before leaving her injured near her grandmother's house around 9pm.

Her family rushed her to the hospital, but she's still in critical condition at JK Lon Hospital in Kota.

Police say all three suspects are on the run and teams are searching for them while also questioning school staff and witnesses.

An FIR has been filed under relevant rape laws and the POCSO Act based on the girl's statement. The investigation is ongoing.