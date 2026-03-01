Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped after board exam
A 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being abducted and gang-raped by three men in Bundi, Rajasthan.
The attack happened outside her school just after she finished a board exam—one of the men, who she knew, allegedly gave her a spiked drink when she asked for water, making her lose consciousness.
All 3 suspects on run
The accused took her to a secluded area and assaulted her multiple times before leaving her injured near her grandmother's house around 9pm.
Her family rushed her to the hospital, but she's still in critical condition at JK Lon Hospital in Kota.
Police say all three suspects are on the run and teams are searching for them while also questioning school staff and witnesses.
An FIR has been filed under relevant rape laws and the POCSO Act based on the girl's statement. The investigation is ongoing.