Rajasthan: 3 men shot inside hotel over alleged liquor rivalry
A late-night attack at The Royal Treat restaurant in Bidasar, Rajasthan, turned deadly when three armed men stormed in around 12:30am.
They shot and killed Maniram Manda, the owner of the hotel, who was linked to the liquor trade, and fired at three diners before fleeing within minutes.
CCTV footage captured the chaos as the attackers used country-made pistols.
Police have identified 1 suspect
The three injured men—Bhikharam Jat, Shravan Jat, and Prabhuram Prajapat—are now being treated in Jaipur for serious gunshot wounds.
Police have sealed off the restaurant and are reviewing CCTV to track down the suspects; one has already been identified.
Early investigations suggest this murder may be tied to ongoing rivalries in the local liquor trade.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called out the incident as a sign of failing law and order, leaving locals shaken about safety in public spaces.