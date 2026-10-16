Rajasthan 9-year-old trapped 640ft deep in Phalodi borewell during repairs
India
A nine-year-old boy has been trapped about 640 feet deep in a borewell in Rajasthan's Phalodi district since Thursday.
The accident happened during repairs at his family's farm, and rescue teams have been working for over 18 hours, using a camera and oxygen to keep track of him.
Right now, his condition isn't clear.
Father saw fall, SDRF NDRF struggling
The boy's father saw what happened and called for help right away, but the child slipped even deeper into the narrow shaft before rescuers could reach him.
Teams from SDRF and NDRF are on site, but the depth and tight space are making things really difficult.
Local officials are closely overseeing efforts as everyone hopes for a safe outcome.