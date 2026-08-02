Rajasthan ANTFF seizes over ₹700cr drugs, arrests 84 alleged traffickers
Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) just pulled off a huge win, seizing drugs worth over ₹700 crore in the past 10 months.
Along with the haul, 84 alleged major drug traffickers were arrested, including some pretty notorious names.
Police say Rajasthan's total drug seizures for this year might even cross ₹1,000 crore under the NDPS Act.
ANTF shuts 34 suspected MD labs
The ANTF went after big trafficking routes linked to states like Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. They grabbed over 360kg of opium and shut down 34 suspected MD drug labs across Rajasthan.
The team also tackled illegal opium and cannabis farms. Inspector General Vikas Kumar encouraged locals to share any tips about drug activity through their helpline, promising full anonymity for anyone who steps up.