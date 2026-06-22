Rajasthan ATS arrests Babita Dhakad in Jaipur over Jaish-e-Mohammed ties

Dhakad remanded to ATS custody

Dhakad had been communicating via WhatsApp with several Pakistani phone numbers, some believed to belong to terror operatives.

During questioning, she allegedly told investigators she converted to Islam influenced by a cleric from Pakistan, and sources claim her alleged handlers were planning to facilitate her travel there.

She is now booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a court remanded her to ATS custody until June 27 while officers continue to analyze her digital activity.