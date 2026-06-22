Rajasthan ATS arrests Babita Dhakad in Jaipur over Jaish-e-Mohammed ties
Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Babita Dhakad, also known as Khadija, in Jaipur for reportedly connecting with the Pakistan-based group < em>Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The news was shared on Sunday after the ATS received intelligence about her ties to extremist elements abroad.
She was found with two SIM cards and a Facebook account flagged for objectionable content.
Dhakad remanded to ATS custody
Dhakad had been communicating via WhatsApp with several Pakistani phone numbers, some believed to belong to terror operatives.
During questioning, she allegedly told investigators she converted to Islam influenced by a cleric from Pakistan, and sources claim her alleged handlers were planning to facilitate her travel there.
She is now booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a court remanded her to ATS custody until June 27 while officers continue to analyze her digital activity.