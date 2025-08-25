Rajasthan bans meat, eggs on Paryushan, Anant Chaturdashi

Political reactions to the ban

The move has stirred up political backlash, with parties like NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) saying it limits personal food choices.

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized the order, saying such measures were wrong.

Similar bans have popped up in other cities during religious events, fueling ongoing debates about how to balance respect for religious customs with individual rights—something that keeps coming up in India's diverse society.