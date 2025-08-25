Rajasthan bans meat, eggs on Paryushan, Anant Chaturdashi
Rajasthan has announced a state-wide ban on selling meat, eggs, and other non-veg items on August 28 and September 6, 2025, for the Jain festival Paryushan and the Hindu festival Anant Chaturdashi.
For the first time, eggs are also included in the restriction.
All slaughterhouses and meat shops will be closed on these dates.
Political reactions to the ban
The move has stirred up political backlash, with parties like NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) saying it limits personal food choices.
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized the order, saying such measures were wrong.
Similar bans have popped up in other cities during religious events, fueling ongoing debates about how to balance respect for religious customs with individual rights—something that keeps coming up in India's diverse society.