Rajasthan Board Class 12 2026 results: girls lead Science, Arts
India
The Rajasthan Board just dropped the Class 12 results for 2026, and it's good news for most: pass percentages are high across science, commerce, and arts.
The big headline? Girls outshone boys in Science and Arts, while boys had a higher pass percentage in Commerce.
If you took the exams, you can check your scores now on the official RBSE websites using your roll number.
Stream pass rates with gender split
Science saw a stellar 97.52% pass rate (girls: 98.34%, boys: 97.02%).
In Commerce, 93.64% cleared the exams (boys edged ahead at 94.04%, girls at 92.82%).
Arts had a strong showing too: girls led with a pass rate of 98.29%, while boys were at 96.68%.
Overall, these results really highlight students' dedication this year.