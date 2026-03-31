Rajasthan Board Class 12 2026 results: girls lead Science, Arts India Mar 31, 2026

The Rajasthan Board just dropped the Class 12 results for 2026, and it's good news for most: pass percentages are high across science, commerce, and arts.

The big headline? Girls outshone boys in Science and Arts, while boys had a higher pass percentage in Commerce.

If you took the exams, you can check your scores now on the official RBSE websites using your roll number.