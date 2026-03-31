Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results: 97.54% pass, girls lead India Mar 31, 2026

The Rajasthan Board just dropped the Class 12 Arts results for 2026, and the numbers are looking strong: 97.54% of students passed overall.

Girls led the way again, with a pass rate of 98.29%, while boys came in at 96.68%.

Out of more than 500,000 students who showed up for the exams, girls also grabbed more first division spots than boys.