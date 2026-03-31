Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results: 97.54% pass, girls lead
India
The Rajasthan Board just dropped the Class 12 Arts results for 2026, and the numbers are looking strong: 97.54% of students passed overall.
Girls led the way again, with a pass rate of 98.29%, while boys came in at 96.68%.
Out of more than 500,000 students who showed up for the exams, girls also grabbed more first division spots than boys.
Class 12 Arts participation rises
Participation went up this year, but there was a tiny dip in overall pass percentage compared to last time.
Most students breezed through core subjects: Hindi and English had pass rates above 99%, political science and history were close behind, and Sanskrit Sahitya topped out at an impressive 99.60%.
Geography was a bit lower at 98.51%, but still solid all around.