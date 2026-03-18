Rajasthan: BPCL tanker overturns on highway, triggers massive fire
India
A Bharat Petroleum tanker overturned on NH 48 in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday (March 18, 2026), sparking a huge fire.
The tanker was heading from Barmer to Sanchore when it flipped near Sinwara overbridge.
Sadly, one person inside didn't make it out, while another managed to escape.
Authorities are still figuring out what caused the accident
The spilled fuel caught fire, the fire spread over several meters on the highway and disrupted traffic on one carriageway.
Local police and firefighters responded quickly and managed to control the blaze.
Authorities are still figuring out what caused the accident and exactly what was being transported, underscoring the risks associated with transporting hazardous materials.