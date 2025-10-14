Rajasthan CM announces Diwali bonus for state employees
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma just announced a Diwali bonus for around six lakh state government workers.
If you're at pay level L-12 or have a grade pay of ₹4,800 or less, you could get up to ₹6,774 extra this festive season.
Employees in Panchayat Samitis and District Councils are included too—so it's good news for a lot of people right before the holidays.
Shah's visit to Rajasthan this week
Sharma's also gearing up for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit this week.
Shah will open an exhibition on India's new criminal laws from October 13-18—a little over three months since the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam came into effect.
The theme? "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice."