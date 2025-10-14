Rajasthan CM announces Diwali bonus for state employees India Oct 14, 2025

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma just announced a Diwali bonus for around six lakh state government workers.

If you're at pay level L-12 or have a grade pay of ₹4,800 or less, you could get up to ₹6,774 extra this festive season.

Employees in Panchayat Samitis and District Councils are included too—so it's good news for a lot of people right before the holidays.