Rajasthan court evacuated after bomb threat; false alarm later
India
On Wednesday, Sriganganagar's district court in Rajasthan was quickly evacuated after a bomb threat arrived by letter.
The message, oddly sent from Kolkata with the wrong address, set off a full search by bomb and dog squads.
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found and officials soon confirmed it was just a false alarm. Court business is now back to normal.
Police are now tracking who sent the fake threat
Police are now tracking down who sent the fake threat. Police said they are teaming up with cyber experts and the postal department to trace its origin.
The scare briefly put local security teams on high alert, but things have calmed down since.