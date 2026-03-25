Rajasthan court evacuated after bomb threat; false alarm later India Mar 25, 2026

On Wednesday, Sriganganagar's district court in Rajasthan was quickly evacuated after a bomb threat arrived by letter.

The message, oddly sent from Kolkata with the wrong address, set off a full search by bomb and dog squads.

Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found and officials soon confirmed it was just a false alarm. Court business is now back to normal.