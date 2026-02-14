5 killed as drowsy driver rams trailer on Kota-Jaipur highway

Accident details

Driver fell asleep at wheel, collided with trailer

Media reports cited investigators to say the driver, Anurag, fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a collision with a trailer ahead. The impact was so severe that it completely mangled their vehicle. Four passengers died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Reshma Shrivastava, Piyush Rai, Rahul Rajak, Shanu, and Anurag.