5 killed as drowsy driver rams trailer on Kota-Jaipur highway
What's the story
A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur district claimed the lives of five people early Saturday. The incident took place on the Kota-Jaipur National Highway-52 around 5:30am when the driver reportedly dozed off while driving, India Today reported. All victims were residents of Jabalpur and were on a religious pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji Temple after visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
Accident details
Driver fell asleep at wheel, collided with trailer
Media reports cited investigators to say the driver, Anurag, fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a collision with a trailer ahead. The impact was so severe that it completely mangled their vehicle. Four passengers died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Reshma Shrivastava, Piyush Rai, Rahul Rajak, Shanu, and Anurag.
Aftermath
Bodies sent to mortuary for postmortem
The accident temporarily disrupted traffic on the national highway. Local police and an accident response team reached the spot immediately after being informed. They used a crane to remove the damaged vehicle from the road and restore normal traffic flow. The bodies of victims were then sent to Chaksu sub-district hospital's mortuary.