Rajasthan faces surge in maternal deaths with 19 fatalities reported
India
Rajasthan is facing a worrying rise in maternal deaths: 19 women have died in just three months.
The most recent was 25-year-old Kamla Meghwal, who passed away at Bikaner's PBM Hospital after her third C-section.
Despite doctors' efforts with dialysis and surgery, she didn't make it, though her newborn is stable.
Rajasthan launches 5-day maternal health campaign
These cases aren't just limited to one city: similar tragedies have happened in Kota, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, and Banswara too.
With six severe cases at PBM Hospital alone recently (three fatal), the state government is kicking off a five-day campaign from Wednesday to improve care for expecting mothers through better checkups and health monitoring.