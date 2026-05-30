Rajasthan farmers block railroad in Hanumangarh over unsold wheat

Officials raise procurement to 8L MT

Even though officials said Hanumangarh would be allotted procurement capacity for 8 lakh bags, and the wheat procurement limit was raised to 8 lakh metric tons, farmers say it's still not enough, especially with wheat area up nearly 6% and overall output higher than last year.

Authorities have promised that wheat buying will continue until targets are met and asked for time until June 10 to sort things out.

But farmer leaders warned they would launch a fresh protest at the district Collectorate on June 10 if assurances are not fulfilled.