Rajasthan forms UCC committee led by Ranjana Prakash Desai
Rajasthan just kicked off plans for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), putting together a committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.
The goal? To bring all personal laws, like marriage, divorce, and inheritance, under one set of rules for everyone except tribal communities.
People can share their thoughts online as part of public consultations.
Draft advances gender equality measures
With this move, Rajasthan joins other BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh in pushing for a UCC.
The draft aims to boost gender equality by making marriage and divorce registration mandatory, banning polygamy, and giving sons and daughters equal inheritance rights.
It's also designed to fit with Article 44 of the Constitution, which encourages having a common civil code across India.