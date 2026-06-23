Rajasthan forms UCC committee led by Ranjana Prakash Desai

Draft advances gender equality measures

With this move, Rajasthan joins other BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh in pushing for a UCC.

The draft aims to boost gender equality by making marriage and divorce registration mandatory, banning polygamy, and giving sons and daughters equal inheritance rights.

It's also designed to fit with Article 44 of the Constitution, which encourages having a common civil code across India.