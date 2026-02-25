Rajasthan halts khejri tree cutting amid protests
India
After 11 days of protests in Bikaner, Rajasthan has put a statewide stop to cutting down khejri trees.
The movement began when locals pushed back against plans to clear these iconic desert trees for solar projects in several districts.
Protesters rejected a limited ban and held out for a full, state-level protection.
Why khejris are important
Khejri trees aren't just any plant—they're essential for life in Rajasthan's deserts, providing shade, fodder, and fuel.
They also hold deep cultural meaning, especially for the Bishnoi community, who have long defended them.
This new ban—and an upcoming Khejri Protection Act—aims to protect both the environment and local traditions as the state expands its solar energy push.