Rajasthan High Court grants divorce, calls 'Aata-Sata' morally bankrupt
India
The Rajasthan High Court has strongly criticized the Aata-Sata tradition, where families swap daughters for marriage, including minors.
Calling it "legally and morally bankrupt," the court granted divorce to a woman from Bikaner who faced abuse tied to this practice.
The judges made it clear: treating people like marital barter just isn't okay.
Court: 'Aata-Sata' violates child marriage laws
This case isn't just about one family—it highlights how customs like Aata-Sata can lead to cruelty, especially for young girls.
The court pointed out that such practices break child marriage laws and basic human rights.