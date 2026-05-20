Rajasthan High Court grants divorce, calls 'Aata-Sata' morally bankrupt India May 20, 2026

The Rajasthan High Court has strongly criticized the Aata-Sata tradition, where families swap daughters for marriage, including minors.

Calling it "legally and morally bankrupt," the court granted divorce to a woman from Bikaner who faced abuse tied to this practice.

The judges made it clear: treating people like marital barter just isn't okay.