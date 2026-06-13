Rajasthan High Court rules minor consent irrelevant in rape cases
The Rajasthan High Court just made it clear: in rape cases involving minors, the victim's consent or wish to drop charges doesn't count.
The court overturned a lower court's decision to close a POCSO case based on the minor's no objection, with Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand stressing that rape is a crime against the body of a woman and that the honor of a woman cannot be put to stake by compromise or settlement.
Rajasthan HC orders guardians be summoned
The High Court pointed out some serious gaps, like the minor not getting legal aid and the trial court relying only on her no-objection.
Now, the trial court has been told to call in her guardians, make sure she gets proper legal support, and look at all the evidence before making any decision.
The message is clear: minors' rights matter, and their protection comes first.