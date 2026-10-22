Rajasthan High Court upholds divorce, rules intimacy refusal mental cruelty
In a big move, the Rajasthan High Court has said that if someone keeps refusing physical intimacy in a marriage without a solid reason, it counts as mental cruelty.
This came up while confirming a divorce for a husband whose wife had threatened suicide.
The decision was made on October 6, 2026, under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Relationship deteriorated after wife refused intimacy
The couple married in October 2018, but things went downhill fast. The husband said the relationship deteriorated soon after marriage because she refused physical relations and allegedly threatened suicide.
A family court granted him a divorce in early 2024, and now the High Court has backed that call, pointing to earlier legal cases that say ongoing refusal of intimacy without good reason is enough for divorce.
The wife's appeals were also dismissed by the court.