Rajasthan highway crash claims 4 family members

Who was involved & what's happening now

Rinkesh Nanwani (40), his wife Suhani (38), aunt Rajni (58), and uncle Hiranand Lalwani (60) lost their lives; Rinkesh and Suhani died at the scene, while Rajni and Hiranand passed away on the way to hospital.

Their six-year-old son Vaibhav survived with injuries and is being treated.

Police say speeding and the stray animal led to the crash.