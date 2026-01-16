Rajasthan highway crash claims 4 family members
India
Early on January 15, a family's car crashed on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur National Highway near Narbadiya village after a stray animal came onto the highway, causing the car to lose control, hit the divider and ram into a trailer.
The family was heading home from a wedding in Udaipur when the accident happened.
Who was involved & what's happening now
Rinkesh Nanwani (40), his wife Suhani (38), aunt Rajni (58), and uncle Hiranand Lalwani (60) lost their lives; Rinkesh and Suhani died at the scene, while Rajni and Hiranand passed away on the way to hospital.
Their six-year-old son Vaibhav survived with injuries and is being treated.
Police say speeding and the stray animal led to the crash.