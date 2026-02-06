Rajasthan murder echoes Meghalaya case: Bride kills husband with lover

In a shocking case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan , a newlywed woman allegedly plotted her husband's murder with her lover. The victim, 27-year-old Ashish, was killed on January 30 during what was initially reported as a hit-and-run incident, Livemint reported. However, police investigations revealed that Anju (the wife) and Sanju (the lover) had conspired to kill Ashish.

Deceptive plot Anju's statement led to investigation Anju had claimed that they were struck by an unidentified vehicle while on an evening walk. She also alleged that she was robbed of her jewelry during the incident. However, police found inconsistencies in her statement and discovered that Ashish had been strangled to death, not hit by a vehicle. The investigation pointed toward a premeditated murder planned by Anju and Sanju, who had been in a relationship for seven years.

Marriage failure Planned murder after an unhappy marriage Anju had married Ashish three months ago, but was unhappy in the marriage. She had planned to meet Sanju under the pretext of studying for a BA degree in Sri Ganganagar, which Ashish opposed. On January 30, Anju lured Ashish on an evening walk with his cousin Ankit and his wife. After dropping them off at home, they took an isolated road where Sanju and his friends attacked Ashish with sticks before strangling him with a muffler.

