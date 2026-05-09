Rajasthan lab assistant exam in Tonk enforces biometric facial scans
Rajasthan's lab assistant recruitment exam saw some serious security this Saturday.
With nearly 47,500 candidates at 29 centers in Tonk, everyone had to go through biometric and facial scans just to get in.
The gates closed an hour early: no latecomers allowed.
Jewelry and devices banned, police deployed
To keep things fair, the dress code banned all jewelry and electronic devices.
Many women were seen removing their mangalsutras, bangles, and earrings right outside the exam halls, a moment that definitely stood out.
Police presence was high for extra safety.
Free busses offered, vigilance monitored exam
The whole process was closely watched by vigilance teams and observers to prevent cheating.
The state even offered free bus rides so candidates could reach their centers easily.
According to officials, everything went smoothly, and they're keeping these measures for the next exam shift too.