Rajasthan: Man arrested after kicking elderly woman at village event
India
At a village celebration in Barmer, Rajasthan, a man named Deeparam was caught on video kicking a woman as she danced to DJ music.
The attack happened in front of a crowd, but no one stepped in to help.
The woman fell before moving aside, while the festivities continued.
Outrage online and police response
The incident quickly spread on social media, where people called out the violence—one user said, "Assaulting a woman in public is a crime, not tradition."
Following the backlash, police arrested Deeparam, and the Rajasthan Police Help Desk asked Barmer police to investigate.
The case has sparked fresh concerns about women's safety in the state.