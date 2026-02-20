Rajasthan: Man electrocuted, 5 kids suffer burn injuries at wedding India Feb 20, 2026

A wedding procession in Bharatpur, Rajasthan took a shocking turn when a man was electrocuted and five children suffered burn and shock injuries.

The surge was suspected to be from an 11,000-volt power line and traveled through the DJ sound system's metal frame, causing the man to collapse from electric shock while the kids fell as current spread across the ground.