Rajasthan: Man electrocuted, 5 kids suffer burn injuries at wedding
India
A wedding procession in Bharatpur, Rajasthan took a shocking turn when a man was electrocuted and five children suffered burn and shock injuries.
The surge was suspected to be from an 11,000-volt power line and traveled through the DJ sound system's metal frame, causing the man to collapse from electric shock while the kids fell as current spread across the ground.
Man, children under medical care
All five children were rushed to hospital—three are still being treated locally, while two in critical condition were moved to Alwar District Hospital.
The man is also under medical care.
Local reports say the surge passed through the DJ setup.