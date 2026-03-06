Rajasthan man killed after he resists sexual assault by passengers
Vijaypal Singh, a 38-year-old auto driver from Rajasthan, was killed in Agra after he fought back against a sexual assault by two passengers.
The accused, Vishnu Kushwah (20) and Amit Shukla (25), had hired his auto on February 14.
During the ride, things turned violent when they tried to assault him and he resisted.
After Singh fought back, the men assaulted him further, stripped him of his clothes and shoes, and drowned him in a drain.
His body was recovered from a drain, while his clothes and shoes were found at some distance near Saiya railway overbridge.
Police tracked down the suspects using CCTV footage; police said on March 2 that both had been arrested and confessed to the murder.
Both accused have criminal records. The investigation is ongoing, and Singh leaves behind his wife and two children.