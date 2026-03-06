Rajasthan man killed after he resists sexual assault by passengers

Both accused have criminal records

After Singh fought back, the men assaulted him further, stripped him of his clothes and shoes, and drowned him in a drain.

His body was recovered from a drain, while his clothes and shoes were found at some distance near Saiya railway overbridge.

Police tracked down the suspects using CCTV footage; police said on March 2 that both had been arrested and confessed to the murder.

Both accused have criminal records. The investigation is ongoing, and Singh leaves behind his wife and two children.