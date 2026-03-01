Rajasthan: Man, son die returning from temple visit India Mar 01, 2026

A road accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, took the lives of Naurat Jangid (50) and a second family member, identified in one report as his son Kalu Jangid (25) and in another as Indira, when their car lost control at high speed and fell off a bridge.

The family was returning from prayers at Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh when the crash happened.