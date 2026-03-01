Rajasthan: Man, son die returning from temple visit
A road accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, took the lives of Naurat Jangid (50) and a second family member, identified in one report as his son Kalu Jangid (25) and in another as Indira, when their car lost control at high speed and fell off a bridge.
The family was returning from prayers at Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh when the crash happened.
Four others in family were hurt
Four other family members—Indira, Komal (28), Gaurav (11), and Yash (6)—were also hurt and quickly taken to a hospital by locals and police.
Sadly, doctors declared Naurat and his son Kalu dead during treatment.
Police said the vehicle went out of control, and an investigation is underway.