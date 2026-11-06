Rajasthan panchayat polls continue despite violence in 27 districts
India
The third phase of Rajasthan's panchayat elections saw violence in 27 districts, with clashes between rival supporters in Jhunjhunu leading to one death and two injuries.
Police had to step in, detaining several people and seizing vehicles, but the unrest didn't stop the polls from moving forward.
Voting proceeded in 3,716 panchayats
There were more disruptions, like clashes over alleged fake voting in Chittorgarh, stone-pelting near a polling station in Sikar, and even an attack on a sarpanch candidate in Bhojya Ki Dhani.
In Churu's Ludi Jhabar village, polling was canceled after the only candidate's nomination got rejected.
Still, elections went ahead across 3,716 village panchayats, showing that people turned up despite all the chaos.