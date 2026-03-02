Rajasthan Police arrest 214 wanted criminals in single-day anti-gang operation

Major drug stashes busted, including heroin and opium

During the sweep, police seized 20 pistols, ammo, and sharp weapons. They also busted major drug stashes—heroin, opium, marijuana—and destroyed over 8,000 opium plants in Jhunjhunu alone.

Notably, Bambiha gang members were caught moving weapons in Hanumangarh district.

In Churu district, a raid at Suresh Sen's house turned up illegal liquor and cash.

It's a big move showing Rajasthan's push to clamp down on organized crime.