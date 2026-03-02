Rajasthan Police arrest 214 wanted criminals in single-day anti-gang operation
Rajasthan Police just pulled off one of their biggest anti-gang operations, arresting 214 wanted criminals across 19 districts in a single day.
Led by Director General (Special Operations) Anand Shrivastava and the Anti-Gangster Task Force, the raids targeted gangs involved in illegal weapons, extortion, and drug trafficking—identifying over 1,200 suspects statewide.
Major drug stashes busted, including heroin and opium
During the sweep, police seized 20 pistols, ammo, and sharp weapons. They also busted major drug stashes—heroin, opium, marijuana—and destroyed over 8,000 opium plants in Jhunjhunu alone.
Notably, Bambiha gang members were caught moving weapons in Hanumangarh district.
In Churu district, a raid at Suresh Sen's house turned up illegal liquor and cash.
It's a big move showing Rajasthan's push to clamp down on organized crime.