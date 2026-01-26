Rajasthan Police bust massive illegal explosives stash in Nagaur
India
Rajasthan Police just pulled off a major raid in Nagaur district, uncovering nearly 10,000kg of explosives hidden away in a remote farmhouse.
The operation, carried out on January 25, led to the arrest of Suleman Khan, who was found with 187 sacks of ammonium nitrate plus detonators and wires—all stashed across four rooms.
What happens next?
Khan admitted he was supplying these explosives for illegal mining and now faces serious charges under the Explosives Act.
The seized materials are worth crores on the black market.
Police are still digging into where the explosives came from and who else is involved, with plans for more raids and possible handover to central agencies if bigger smuggling links pop up.