Rajasthan police seize 22,138L suspected adulterated ghee before Diwali

At Ananya Trading Company, officials found huge stocks of ghee being sold under different brand names, even using expired or returned products that were just repackaged.

Another raid at New Vijay Trading Company turned up more suspicious ghee, with the accused in the first raid suspected of sourcing palm oil and vanaspati from Gujarat and using them to prepare adulterated ghee.

All samples are now headed for lab tests, and next steps will depend on those results.