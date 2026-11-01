Rajasthan police seize 22,138L suspected adulterated ghee before Diwali
India
Right before Diwali, Rajasthan police and food safety teams busted two companies in Sri Ganganagar for seizing 22,138-liter of suspected adulterated ghee.
The raids led to three arrests and are part of a bigger state push to keep food safe during the festive season.
Ananya Trading Company repackaged expired ghee
At Ananya Trading Company, officials found huge stocks of ghee being sold under different brand names, even using expired or returned products that were just repackaged.
Another raid at New Vijay Trading Company turned up more suspicious ghee, with the accused in the first raid suspected of sourcing palm oil and vanaspati from Gujarat and using them to prepare adulterated ghee.
All samples are now headed for lab tests, and next steps will depend on those results.