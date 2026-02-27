Rajasthan: Private bus operators call off strike after 3 days
India
After three days of halted services, Rajasthan's private bus operators have called off their strike.
This came after a meeting at the transport headquarters with top officials, where the government promised to look into the operators' demands—such as fairer taxes and other issues—once the assembly budget session wraps up.
Strike affected lakhs of passengers
The strike affected lakhs of passengers, leaving thousands stranded and leading to packed state busses.
The protest was sparked by new government crackdowns after last year's Jaisalmer bus fire, which included stricter fines and fitness checks.
With services back on track and regular talks promised, daily travel should get smoother for everyone—especially with big events like Holi coming up.