Ebola scare in Rajasthan after woman shows symptoms

A woman from Uganda has been isolated in Jaipur , Rajasthan after she showed symptoms similar to the Ebola virus disease. The patient arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah on Friday morning via an Air Arabia flight and was identified during routine airport screening. She is currently admitted at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur under strict isolation as health authorities await laboratory confirmation of her condition.

Ongoing investigation Woman hasn't been diagnosed with Ebola yet RUHS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Anil Gupta has clarified that while the woman is exhibiting symptoms similar to Ebola, she hasn't been diagnosed with the disease yet. A definitive diagnosis can only be made after laboratory testing, it said. Samples have been sent for further examination and she is being monitored under established infectious disease protocols.

Global concern Current Ebola outbreak in Africa The case comes amid a major Ebola outbreak in Africa, particularly involving the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern last month. Unlike other strains, there is no approved vaccine for Bundibugyo, making surveillance and early detection crucial.

Advertisement

Travel precautions No confirmed cases in India yet So far, India has not reported any confirmed cases related to the current outbreak. However, in light of the situation in Africa, India's Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisories for travelers from or transiting through affected countries. Passengers showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, severe weakness or unexplained bleeding are advised to report to airport health authorities immediately.

Advertisement