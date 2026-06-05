Ebola scare in Rajasthan after woman shows symptoms
What's the story
A woman from Uganda has been isolated in Jaipur, Rajasthan after she showed symptoms similar to the Ebola virus disease. The patient arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah on Friday morning via an Air Arabia flight and was identified during routine airport screening. She is currently admitted at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur under strict isolation as health authorities await laboratory confirmation of her condition.
Ongoing investigation
Woman hasn't been diagnosed with Ebola yet
RUHS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Anil Gupta has clarified that while the woman is exhibiting symptoms similar to Ebola, she hasn't been diagnosed with the disease yet. A definitive diagnosis can only be made after laboratory testing, it said. Samples have been sent for further examination and she is being monitored under established infectious disease protocols.
Global concern
Current Ebola outbreak in Africa
The case comes amid a major Ebola outbreak in Africa, particularly involving the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern last month. Unlike other strains, there is no approved vaccine for Bundibugyo, making surveillance and early detection crucial.
Travel precautions
No confirmed cases in India yet
So far, India has not reported any confirmed cases related to the current outbreak. However, in light of the situation in Africa, India's Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisories for travelers from or transiting through affected countries. Passengers showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, severe weakness or unexplained bleeding are advised to report to airport health authorities immediately.
Travel advisory
Government's precautionary measures
The government has also advised against non-essential travel to countries affected by the outbreak, including DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan. Enhanced screening measures have been implemented at international entry points as a precautionary measure. This isn't the first Ebola alert in India this year; a similar case in Bengaluru turned out to be negative for the virus after precautionary screening.