276 trafficked children have been identified so far

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh sarpanches linked to trafficking of underprivileged children

By Chanshimla Varah 04:01 pm Jul 02, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

What initially seemed to be isolated cases of child begging in Ahmedabad has turned out to be a well-organized trafficking racket. This information came to light after the city's crime branch launched an operation to take child beggars off the streets ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games along with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. During their drive, they discovered that sarpanches from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh acted as brokers, recruiting children from poor families and sending them to Gujarat for begging.