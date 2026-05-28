Rajasthan sees 44 to 48.2 Celsius highs, storms expected
Rajasthan is seriously heating up right now, with most places seeing highs between 44 Celsius and 46 Celsius.
Bikaner, Kota, and Shekhawati are even hotter: think 46-47 Celsius.
On May 27, western Rajasthan may witness a staggering 48 Celsius, and Sri Ganganagar took the top spot at a sweltering 48.2 Celsius.
Rajasthan to see rain May 28-31
The Meteorological Department says this intense heat will stick around for another day or two.
But hang in there, a western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms and rain starting May 28 across cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, with dust storms and maximum impact expected May 29-31.
Winds could reach up to 70km per hour and temperatures may drop by a couple of degrees Celsius, offering some much-needed relief into early June.