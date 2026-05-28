Rajasthan sees 44 to 48.2 Celsius highs, storms expected

Rajasthan to see rain May 28-31

The Meteorological Department says this intense heat will stick around for another day or two.

But hang in there, a western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms and rain starting May 28 across cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, with dust storms and maximum impact expected May 29-31.

Winds could reach up to 70km per hour and temperatures may drop by a couple of degrees Celsius, offering some much-needed relief into early June.