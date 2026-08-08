Rajasthan sees heavy monsoon rain, IMD warns through August 10

Jaipur's been getting intermittent rainfall since late Thursday night, which dropped daytime temperatures by over 2 degrees Celsius and kept things cloudy.

IMD explains it's all thanks to weather systems brewing over Uttar Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal.

Eastern districts will stay rainy through August 10, while western areas like Jodhpur and Bikaner rainfall activity is expected to increase between August 8-10 before things dry up after midmonth.