Rajasthan siblings (5, 3, 1.5) found dead in water tank

Probe focuses on family disputes, dowry issues

Police are looking into whether the children's deaths were murder or accidental drowning.

The case is tied to allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence—Sangita's brother has filed an FIR against her husband and his family for assault and dowry demands.

Before her death, Sangita posted a video accusing her in-laws of abuse and blaming them for what happened.

Investigators say they're focusing on family disputes, dowry issues, abetment to suicide, and possible murder.